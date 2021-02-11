KVK encourages marketing farm produce through rural marts

HAWAI, 10 Feb: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Anjaw district conducted an interface meeting on ‘marketing of farm produce through rural mart under cluster and participatory mode’ recently.

The objective of the meeting was to create good marketing facility and to increase the income of the farming community, especially women self-help groups.

Anjaw ICAR-KVK Senior Scientist & Head in-charge, Dr Santosh Kumar elaborated on the present marketing facility and spoke on the need to resolve the same to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Agronomy Subject Matter Specialist Naveen Khoisnam and Horticulture Subject Matter Specialist R Eko explained the importance of rural marts for marketing of sparsely-produced farm produces to local consumers.

Hayuliang ARSRLM BMM Nerswn Daimary elucidated on the financial provisions under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and encouraged all the self-help groups to come forward and use the opportunity for the development of the farming community.

Sunita Barlu Kerkatta from the Hayuliang ARSRLM also spoke on the practical experience of the rural mart at Namsai.

The meeting ended with the consensus that all the self-help groups will cooperate and sell their products under the rural mart.

Forty-two members from 20 women SHGs participated in the programme and also witnessed the virtual National Horticulture Fair-2021, organised by ICAR-IIHR Bengaluru at the end of the programme, under the coordination of KC Gogoi from KVK Anjaw.