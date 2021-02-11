First zilla parishad coordination meet of W/ Siang

AALO, 10 Feb: The first coordination meeting of the West Siang Zilla Parishad was held under the chairmanship of ZPC Babom Romin at the conference hall of the parishad on Wednesday.

The house discussed about all schemes and their implementation for overall development of villages in West Siang.

The house also took a unanimous resolution to approach the government to release funds under appropriate heads so that all developmental issues could be taken up to run the local self-government smoothly. (DIPRO)