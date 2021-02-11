PHE & WS dept organises training for master trainers

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS), the nodal department for implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) organized a training programme for master trainers to sensitize all PRI members and other stakeholders under SBM (G) Phase- II on 9 February.

Resources persons from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, through a PowerPoint presentation, highlighted open-defecation free (ODF) sustainability – gaps in individual household latrines (IHHLs), retrofitting, CSCs, MIS & IEC, biodegradable waste management – wet waste management and GOBAR-Dhan, plastic waste management, grey water management, faecal sludge management and fund allocation – 15th Finance Commission & SBM (G).

Similarly, the State Institution of Rural Development (SIRD), Itanagar gave a presentation on the role of PRIs, community-based organizations, NGOs and SHGs in effective planning and implementation of SBM (G) Phase-II and making an ODF- Plus village.

The SIRD also highlighted the importance of information, education and communication and capacity building in attainment/ declaration of ODF Plus village under SBM (G) Phase-II.

Earlier, on 8 February, the department conducted a review meeting, wherein PHE & WS Secretary Rinchin Tashi said that the department had achieved a milestone in ODF status in a time-bound manner and is ahead of the targeted date.

The secretary informed that the Ministry of Jal Shakti launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II last year in February to focus on the sustainability of ODF status and Solid & Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) and this programme has to be completed within 2024-25 in a mission mode.

SBM (G), PHE & WS Department Mission Director Sentum Yomcha highlighted the importance of each and every component in a presentation for the field level officers for implementation of SBM (G) Phase-II.

PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang said that SBM (G) should be seen as a holistic approach with sincerity and dedication.

“Resources are limited, but let’s put our minds to achieve our goals with limited amount,” he said.

He further suggested constructing IHHLs using water bottles and other local materials.

The minister appreciated the performance of the department in SBM (G) Phase-I and for achieving the target. He urged the department to continue the same spirit to achieve the target of ODF Plus village.

Towards the end of the session, the secretary advised the district officials to visit the sites frequently for proper implementation and vigorous monitoring of the works within the timeline.