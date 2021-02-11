Kurung Kumey and Kamle clinch victories in inter-dist cricket tournament

DOIMUKH, 10 Feb: Kurung Kumey and Kamle defeated their respective opponents Itanagar and East Kameng on day-seven of the Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament on Wednesday.

Kurung Kumey beat Itanagar by five wickets at the PDCA ground in Kolma here, while Kamle clinched a comfortable seven-wicket victory over East Kameng at the RGU ground.

Itanagar batted first and set a 96-run target before Kurung Kumey to win.

Kurung Kumey chased down the target in the 31st over.

The award for ‘player of the match’ went to Kurung Kumey’s Lalit Gahlot, who took five wickets, conceding 19 runs. His 9.3 over spell also included a maiden over.

At RGU ground, Kamle achieved the target of 179 runs set by East Kameng without any major setback in the 33.4 overs.

Kamle’s Tana Tallum won the ‘player of the match’ award for taking six wickets, giving 42 runs.

Brief scores:

Itanagar: 95/10 (35.3 over); Kurung Kumey: 99/5 (31 overs)

East Kameng: 178/10 (32 overs); Kamle : 179/3 (33.4 overs).