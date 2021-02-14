Awareness prog on Intellectual Property Rights organized

SAGALEE, 13 Feb: A training-cum-awareness programme on the role of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in protecting indigenous knowledge system was conducted here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

During the programme, emphasis was given on the importance of IPR on various local handicrafts and handlooms, agricultural, horticultural crops.

Forest official from Sagalee Forest Range, Anish Ranjan Deb Roy highlighted the importance of the National Biodiversity Act, 2002 and the role of the NBA, SBB, BMC and people’s biodiversity register.

The participants were mostly handicraft artisans from Apop-Sango, Deb, Yallag, Khemlee, Rach and Upper Gai villages under Sagalee circle.

The programme, under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies-sponsored project ‘documentation of indigenous knowledge system of selected major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and the relevance of intellectual property rights to indigenous knowledge system’ was organized by Dr Govinda Pangging, Prof CL Sharma and Prof MB Sharma of the NERIST’s Forestry Department.