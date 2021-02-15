1212 candidates appear in APPSCC (Mains) Examination

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: A total of 1,212 candidates appeared in the APPSCC (Mains) Examination, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), from 6 to 14 February. A total of 1,310 candidates had qualified for the mains, according to a Commission’s release.

The examination was conducted for 111 posts, out of which 23 posts are un-reserved and two are reserved for persons with disability (PWD).

The number of candidates to be selected for the viva voce will be about 333 at the ratio of 1:3, the release said.

The examinations were held in the commission’s examination hall and Dera Natung Government College on 6, 7, 13 and 14 February, by maintaining Covid protocols, it said.