Kamle, Papum Pare emerge victorious in Tado Kholi inter-dist cricket tournament

DOIMUKH, 14 Feb: Kamle and Papum Pare defeated their respective opponents Tawang and Lower Subansiri to clinch victories in the Tado Kholi Inter-district Cricket Tournament on Sunday.

Kamle batted first and posted 239/10 in 46 overs at PDCA ground Kolma. Later, they bowled out Tawang for a paltry 63 run in the 17.2 overs.

Vikas Rai of Kamle was adjudged the man of the match for scoring 75 runs from 78 balls. His quick-fire knock included nine fours and two sixes.

At RGU ground, Papum Pare beat Lower Subansiri by four wickets.

Lower Subansiri, who opted to bat first, were restricted 93/10 in 26.5 overs.

Papum Pare chased down the target in ease in the 21.2 over.

The man of the match award went to Nabam Abo of Papum Pare. He dismissed two top order batsmen, conceding 30 runs from his 10 overs.

Brief score:

Kamle: 239/10 (46 over); Tawang: 63/10 (17.2 overs)

Lower Subansiri : 93/10 (26.5 overs); Papum Pare: 97( 21.2 over).