Gov, CM extend Oriah greetings

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have extended their greetings to the Wanchos on the joyous occasion of Oriah festival.

In his message to the people on the occasion, the governor said that Oriah festival is celebrated to evoke the blessings of the Almighty for the wellbeing of all.

“This festival has helped the community to preserve the age-old traditions and customs of the Wancho tribe,” he said and expressed his hope that the festival will further strengthen the emotional integration, brotherhood and amity in the society.

He appealed to the elders of Wanchos to avail of the opportunity to work in unison for promotion and rejuvenation of the rich and vibrant past of the Wancho tribe.

In his message, Khandu emphasized on wholehearted participation of all in the indigenous festivals like Oriah that symbolizes the distinct cultural identity of the community.

“Our festivals are our everlasting link to our customs, traditions and cultural heritage. In a world of extreme commercialization, we have the onerous responsibility not only to keep alive our culture but also to pass it on to the next generation,” he said.

The CM while lauding the Wanchos for maintaining their supreme expertise in textile and handicrafts and traditional wood carving, prayed Almighty Jowan Rang for peace and prosperity of all. (Raj Bhavan/ CM’s PR Cell)