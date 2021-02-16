West Siang ZPMs meet with M/s SRK on TAH

AALO, 15 Feb: The ZPMs of West Siang, led by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Babom Romin visited the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) site from Nigmoi to Pangin tri-junction on 14 February.

The team interacted with the constructing agency M/s SRK Construction and Project Pvt Ltd on the progress of works and assured to mediate the problems faced by the construction agency on Package-9.

ZPM Gekar Angu appealed to the contractor to continue the construction work in a speedy pace and assured to submit a representation to the government on behalf of the West Siang Zilla Parishad. (DIPRO)