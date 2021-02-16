MLA inaugurates West Siang branch of AP Hapkido Association

AALO, 15 Feb: MLA Kento Jini inaugurated the West Siang branch of the All Arunachal Pradesh Hapkido Association on Monday.

Hapkido is a form of martial art with its origin in South Korea.

Addressing a function held on the occasion, the MLA said that “games and sports are essential not only for physical fitness but today it can open up employment opportunities for talented sportspersons.”

Urging the association to mobilise interested sportspersons in the district in particular and the state in general, Jini stressed on the youth to take advantage of the training imparted by the association. He assured to extend all possible help from his side to promote the sport in the district.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi also exhorted all budding sportspersons to take a keen interest in games and sports along with studies.

A former government officer, Nyabin Ete informed that the Hapkido association with its headquarters at Mumbai, has appointed him as the president and Dharmendra Rauth as secretary of the association.

“The sport is included in the Olympic Games and was inaugurated in the North East for the first time,” Ete said. (DIPRO)