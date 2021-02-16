Sports events to mark silver jubilee Nyokum celebration begins in Jollang

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: The sporting events being organized as part of the silver jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration of Jollang began with a football match played between Hokka FC and Richi FC at Jollang Nyokum ground near here on Monday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Seven teams from every gram segment of Jollang panchayat are participating in the football tournament.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai, who, along with former ANSU leader Takam Tayam kicked off the events, emphasized the need to protect and maintain the age-old culture and traditions. He also advised the participating teams to maintain sportsmanship.

The events will end on 24 February.