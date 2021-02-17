DC seeks public cooperation in construction of town road

KOLORIANG, 16 Feb: Informing that the construction of the Koloriang township road and the gallery at the general ground here will start from this month, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Kento Riba appealed to the general public and community-based organizations to extend their cooperation in the construction of the town road for faster development of the district headquarters.

Riba, who chaired a district level monitoring committee-cum-pre-budget meeting a couple of days ago here, also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects and schemes in the district.

The DC called upon the ZPMs and heads of various departments to cooperate in all development activities in the district.

Riba called for fair selection of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He advised the departments concerned to select beneficiaries in consultation with the Panchayat leaders. The DC directed all the administrative officers to conduct proper monitoring of all the ongoing schemes and projects to ensure quality and timely implementation. He asked them to submit completion reports in consultation with the gram chairpersons once the projects are completed.

Earlier, DPO Sangha Babung briefed the DC on budget estimates and various ongoing projects, schemes and funds required for completion of those projects.

The meeting was attended by the ZPC, ZPMs and HoDs of Kurung Kumey. (DIPRO)