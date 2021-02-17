APSLSA conducts legal literacy prog for GBs of Upper Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 16 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and Upper Subansiri District Legal Services Authority jointly organized a two-day legal literacy-cum-training programme for the gaon burahs of Upper Subansiri district on 15 and 16 February at the Synyik Hall here.

Themed ‘Synergy between Customary Practices and Formal Laws,’ the training was part the project ‘Access to justice in North Eastern states and Jammu and Kashmir’ being implemented by the department of justice under the ministry of law and justice.

APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai sensitized the gaon burahs about their roles and responsibilities in justice delivery system at grassroots level.

In total, 127 gaon burahs from various parts of the district attended the training.