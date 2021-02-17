Palin gets treasury office

PALIN, 16 Feb: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala inaugurated the much-needed treasury office here in Palin on Tuesday.

The office opened up following the deputy commissioner’s assurance made on Republic Day to make the new office functional within a month’s time.

“A new feather has been added to the hat of Kra Daadi today and it is the responsibility of all of us to keep it properly in the days to come,” he said.

Later, the deputy commissioner interacted with Treasury Officer Tasso Randa and his team members. The DC advised them to maintain the aspirations of the people with good team work, starting from the first day itself.

Among others, HoDs, public leaders and officials were present. (DIPRO)