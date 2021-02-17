DCM advises youth to avail benefits of govt schemes

NAMSAI, 16 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein advised the unemployed educated youths of the state to avail the benefits of various central and state government schemes for self employment.

“Our government would promote and empower the local entrepreneurs in all respects, especially to bring growth and self-sustaining economy,” said Mein after inaugurating a hotel at Koseng Village, 2nd mile, here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

Hailing the efforts of the proprietor of the hotel, Nang Nanda Mannow for her entrepreneurial skill, Mein called upon the educated youths to draw inspiration from her and venture into such entrepreneurship.

“Namsai is one of the fastest growing districts in the state and it is also going to be one of the most favoured tourist destinations owing to its improved road surface communication,” Mein said.

He said good hotels and restaurants are needed in the district headquarters to accommodate tourists.

Namsai DC RK Sharma also spoke in the inauguration function. (DCM’s PR cell)