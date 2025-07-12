Annual smoke offering ceremony in Gelling

GELLING 11 Jul: The tranquil village of Gelling in Upper Siang district witnessed the annual smoke offering ceremony (Riwo Sangchö) at the revered Kepangla Pass, drawing together the Memba Buddhist community in a profound display of spiritual devotion, cultural pride, and harmony with nature.

Observed on the 15th day of the fifth month of the Tibetan lunar calendar, the ceremony is part of a global tradition that resonates deeply within the community. Each year, the Kepangla ceremony is conducted with great reverence and celebration, reflecting the Memba people’s enduring bond with their ancestral practices and homeland.

Monks and lay practitioners gathered at the Kepangla stupa, where the aromatic smoke of herbal offerings mingled with the pristine mountain air. Buddhist chants echoed through the valley, infusing the atmosphere with mystique as participants dedicated the sacred smoke to guardian deities, enlightened beings and all sentient life. The ritual embodied aspirations for environmental purification, protection of the borderlands and universal wellbeing.

This ancient ceremony holds profound significance for the purification and blessing of all beings. The rising smoke symbolises the removal of obstacles, negative energies and karmic imprints, offering benefits to both the physical and spiritual realms.

The event also stands as a testament to the unbroken cultural continuity of the Memba people, who have preserved their sacred Himalayan Buddhist traditions for centuries.

The ceremony is increasingly gaining recognition beyond the region and has the potential to serve as a model for spiritual ecology and cultural resilience among remote Himalayan communities.

Local officials, scholars and well-wishers joined the celebration, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding these vital indigenous traditions. (DIPRO)