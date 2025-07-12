Contraband substance seized, two arrested

BANDERDEWA, 11 Jul: The Banderdewa police on Friday seized two soap cases and four vials containing suspected contraband substance, weighing 27.72 grams, and arrested two individuals for attempting to peddle the drug.

Based on information that suspected contraband substance was being transported from Nagaon (Assam) to Banderdewa, a police team led by SI Koj Tada, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo and Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, intercepted the suspects near Niya Colonyhere.

The team seized the contraband substance during search and arrested one Azahar Hussain (23), a resident of Bhakatgaon in Nagaon district of Assam, and one Ismail Hogue (30), a resident of Tokobari in Nagaon district of Assam.

A case [U/S 21(b) NDPS Act R/W Sec 3(5) BNS] has been registered at the Banderdewa police station in this regard.