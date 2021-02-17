Felix advises IPR & Printing depts. to prepare pragmatic budget

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Feb: Home Minister Bamang Felix asked the IPR and Printing departments to prepare a holistic and pragmatic budget, considering the financial health of the state ‘post’ Covid-19 pandemic.

“The budget of the departments should be innovative and in tune with the fast-changing scenario in all spheres,” Felix, who also is the minister for IPR and Printing said in a pre-budget consultation meeting of the two departments, here on Monday.

After carefully listening and taking note of the pre-budget plans of both the departments, the minister asked the IPR department to re-submit its budget proposal by making it more realistic and concise to enable him to pursue it smoothly and gainfully with the planning and finance departments.

Seizing the opportunity of interacting with the officers of the IPR and Printing department, Felix urged upon them to work with missionary zeal and make an effort to travel the proverbial extra-mile to make their presence felt in the public domain and also to improve the functioning of the two important departments.

He expressed concern over non-creation of post of DIPROs due to which most districts have no DIPROs today.

The meeting was attended by IPR and Printing Secretary NT Glow and FAOs of both the departments. (DIPR)