AUS distributes laptops to students

NAMSAI, 11 Jul: In a move towards academic empowerment and digital inclusivity, the library & information sciences faculty of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) distributed laptops to 37 deserving students here on Friday.

The laptops were handed over by AUS Pro-Chancellor Vishva Lochan, reaffirming the university’s unwavering commitment to equipping its students with essential digital tools for academic success.

Addressing the students at the distribution ceremony, Lochan said, “These laptops will enable our students to access a wide range of digital resources, engage effectively in online learning, and develop the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

This initiative reflects the AUS’ broader mission to integrate technology into education, enhance learning experiences, and foster a future-ready academic ecosystem. “By bridging the digital divide and encouraging skill development, the university continues to champion innovative and inclusive education that supports student success both inside and outside the classroom,” the AUS stated in a release.

This year, the university has made provisions to issuelaptops equipped with authorised software and essential learning tools to 500 students.