One shot dead in Roing, accused arrested

Family questions uproar in Assam

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 16 Feb: A shopkeeper at Balek village was shot dead at point blank range in broad daylight on Sunday last.

As per reports, at around 12.30 PM on Sunday, one Tenkur Ngupok (22) came to the shop of late Sanjay Yadav (35) and allegedly shot at him with a 12 bore SBBL gun.

Lower Dibang Valley SP JK Lego informed that Ngupok would purchase items from late Yadav’s shop on credit and was not paying since a very long time.

“On Sunday, Ngupok came to his shop and demanded for more items on credit. When late Yadav refused to give him anymore credit, Ngupok ran to one of his neighbours’ house and without their knowledge, took the gun from their house and shot Yadav at his shop, killing him instantly,” Lego said.

SP Lego informed that the culprit was arrested on the same day and is under custody.

“He will be dealt with the harshest of the punishments for the offence. If such crimes are let go off easily, it will be a risk for the society as a whole”, he said.

A case has been registered against him U/S 302 IPC R/W sec. 27(3) Arms Act and taken up for further investigation. The weapon of offence has also been seized by the police, while the dead body has been sent to DH Roing for post mortem.

Late Yadav has left behind his wife and three small children. His relatives said that they were satisfied with how much support they are getting from the villagers, the DA, the police department and Roing MLA, at this moment of grief.

Speaking about the uproar in nearby Assam regarding the incident, the relatives said, “We really do not have any idea about who started the uproar and why. We have no link to them and we vehemently object this act by whoever has done this in Assam.

We are in grief and have gotten all the local support, so what is the need for this unnecessary uproar? We do not know the agenda behind this and do not, in anyway, support it. It is very sad to see such ill-minded people who are trying to take advantage of our misery.”

The Roing main market area remained closed on Monday as a mark of respect for the deceased.

A meeting was also organized on Tuesday by the Roing unit police to build the confidence of the trading community, who are in despair at the moment. It addressed the growing law and order problems, especially dealing with extortions by some anti-social elements.

The SP urged the traders to seek help from the police and to provide information on any such incidences.

The meeting was also attended by the Roing MLA, DC, Bazaar Committee, PRI members, the family and community of the deceased, and all stakeholders.