NSCN-R operative apprehended

CHANGLANG, 16 Feb: A hard-core NSCN-R operative was apprehended in Changlang district during a joint operation conducted by army and police.

Self-styled Sergeant Major Sengjong Khimhun (38) of the outfit was apprehended from Kharsang area on 15 February, informed Changlang SP Mihin Gambo.

The apprehended militant was reportedly coming to Kharsang area to collect extortion money from the business community.

The police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol and six rounds live ammunition from his hideout camp.

A criminal case has been registered at the Kharsang Police Station against the arrested militant.