Oriah festival celebrated in state

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Oriah, the agricultural festival of the Wancho tribe was celebrated at Longding and Itanagar in a low-key manner adhering to all the SOPs related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public gathering was not allowed and other cultural activities like dancing competitions were not organized this year.

In an interaction, a member of the Oriah committee told that adhering to SOPS related to Covid-19, the committee decided to celebrate Oriah in a very low-key manner this year.

Even in the all the administrative HQs the celebration was organized avoiding mass gathering.

Oriah festival is celebrated on 16 February every year. The Oriah festival at Longding aims at the unification of all the Wancho villages irrespective of their origin of migration to the present settlements. It aims at the harmonious co-existence of the Wancho people leaving aside the memories of the past inter-village feuds and differences. It is also an attempt for the protection, preservation and promotion of the rich tradition which have been inherited from the ancestors. It is also an occasion for showcasing the colourful tradition and rich legacy of the past.

Among others, the programme was attended by Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego, Superintendent of Police Vikram Harimohan Meena, other officials and members of the Wancho Cultural Society.

Attending the celebrations at Senki Park in the state capital Itanagar, Kanubari MLA GD Wangsu called for preserving the tradition and culture of the Wanchos.

He also urged upon the youth to get out of the grip of drugs and join the mainstream. He gave a clarion call to one and all to promote traditional items, such as clothes, food, etc.

Special guest, Capital DTO Chakpa Wangsu informed that the celebration this year was not as exuberant as previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However our enthusiasm is high and everyone should enjoy the essence of the festivity,” Wangsu said.

The celebration witnessed a few local dance performances and the festival mythology was also read out on the occasion. (With DIPRO inputs)