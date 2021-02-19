CM calls for APSSB exam calendar

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for publishing the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) annual calendar of examinations, which would enable the completion of the entire recruitment process, starting from receiving of requisition to publishing of results within a span of one year.

Khandu said this on Thursday while chairing the meeting of the board to strengthen the board for a robust and efficient recruitment process.

A schedule would make the candidates aware of the examination schedule in advance and would also ward off any feeling of uncertainty, the CM opined and requested the board to keep the target of conducting one recruitment exam every month.

The CM said the APSSB is the biggest reform of the Arunachal government towards transparency and meritocracy. He said the APSSB is among the few boards in the country leading in proactive disclosure of information in the public domain. He said this has enabled the candidates to access information without the need to file RTI Act applications.

The APSSB was established on 4th October, 2018 for appointments to the subordinate services or in the Group C posts of the Arunachal Government.

Assuring support from the state government in strengthening the APSSB, the CM said the requirement of the board in terms of human resources and any other facilities would be always kept on priority.

The CM also had a discussion on revision of the recruitment rules of various posts for Group C, so as to make them uniform for similar posts across various departments.