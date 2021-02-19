Govt taking concrete steps to respect and reward hard work and talent: DCM

“15 FC fund for maintenance of PMGSY roads”

NAMSAI, 18 Feb: “Our government is taking concrete and very sincere steps to make the state a conglomeration of societies where meritocracy, hard work and talent are respected and rewarded”, said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the state executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held here in Namsai district on Thursday.

He urged the members of the BJYM to be agents of change and take the lead role in “Re-aligning the orbit” by being an active partner in good governance with full cooperation and bringing more youths to join the Morcha.

He called upon them to play a pivotal role in this changing world by accepting and adapting to the positive change that is beneficial for the state or the nation.

Mein said that “in this era of computerization, youths are more empowered.”

“Every society- state- nation must be receptive to the changing times and accordingly prepare to take on the challenges and opportunities that come with change. The present time is the age of social media, the news or information whether good or bad either false or true spreads through social media rapidly like a wild fire,” said Mein and asked the gathering to be cautious while handling social media.

Highlighting on the tourism potential of the state, the deputy chief minister emphasized on the need to develop more infrastructures for the tourism industry to grow in the state.

“The future lies in tourism and we have to work together to develop Arunachal tourism in to a responsible and sustainable one,” he said.

He also informed that despite the economic crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state government’s finance and planning department has managed well and has taken a bold decision to upgrade district hospitals and to build robust health infrastructures across the state.

He stated that though we were not able to implement the last budget announcement of the present financial year, we have not compromised on major developmental works nor cut salaries of the government employees as done in some other states during the pandemic.

“The share of central taxes to Arunachal Pradesh in the Centre’s budget estimate for 2021-22 is Rs 11,693.94 crore as against the 15 FC projection of Rs 11,571.00 crore, which is 122.94 crore more,” informed Mein.

He also informed that grants to local bodies (Rural, Urban and health sector) for 2021-22 announced in the Union budget for state stands at Rs 302.78 crore.

Elated Mein also announced that for the next five year (2021-26), the 15 FC announced maintenance of PMGSY roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1508.00 crore, which is first of its kind.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister, N Sitharaman for their concern and support for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

WRD, Environment & Forest, Sports and Youths Affairs Minister Mama Natung emphasised on the unity of youths in nation development. He appreciated the BJYM members for their work during the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown and urged all the youths of the state to work in unison against social evils.

BJYM president Ram Tajo spoke on the opportunities for and challenges faced by the youth and their role in nation development. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell)