Papum Pare wins Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament

DOIMUKH, 18 Feb: Papum Pare won the second Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament, defeating Itanagar by three runs in the final at RGU ground here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Papum Pare set Itanagar a moderate target of 146 runs to win.

While chasing the target, Itanagar almost pulled off the target but fell short by three runs as they were bowled for 142/ 10 in 37.4 overs.

Nabam Abo took five wickets, conceding 37 runs from his 10 overs. He also bowled a maiden over in the final match.

Later, Abo was declared ‘man of the match’ and ‘man of the series’ for taking 15 wickets in the tournament and winning the man of the match award thrice.