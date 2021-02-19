Self-funded road connecting Chophelling Tibetan Settlement with Miao Township inaugurated

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 18 Feb: A 1.55 km link road that connects the Chophelling Tibetan Settlement with Miao Township was inaugurated on Wednesday by Urban Minister Kamlung Mossang, in presence of Tibetan leaders, government officers and local public leaders.

The road has been named after its sponsor Pema Kunga, a former settler of Chophelling Tibetan Settlement, who presently resides in Toronto, Canada.

He had protested against the Chinese repression in Tibet in August 2020 by covering a distance of 400 km in just eight days from the Canadian capital city of Ottawa to Toronto. The demands he registered through the marathon run includes safe return of HH The Dalai Lama to Tibet, support reciprocal access to Tibet and support motion for Sino – Tibet dialogue.

During the historic run, the Tibetan diaspora from across the globe extended voluntary donations for the Tibetan cause. Kunga donated 90 percent of the donations received to the trust of HH Dalai Lama and the remaining 10 percent amounting to Rs 11, 1, 000 (Rs Eleven lakh one thousand) was donated to Chophelling Tibetan Settlement, Miao for construction of the 1.55 km link road in question.

After receipt of the fund, a team of 12-member project executive committee was formed and successfully executed the project. Since the estimated cost of the project was Rs 24 lakhs, donations had to be collected from residents of the settlement, including the Tibetan diaspora and local sources.

Mossang lauded the Tibetan settlers for exhibiting sincerity and dedication while implementing the much significant road project.

“This is the first of its kind where a road has been successfully constructed on public donations,” Mossang said while assuring to provide funds for maintenance of the main road amid thundering applauses.

“I am confident that the PK road will play a vital role in the development of the administrative subdivision,” Mossang added.