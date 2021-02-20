DC concerned over low vaccination

YUPIA, 19 Feb: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu expressed his concern on the low vaccination rate despite many sessions and said that “there is a lacuna somewhere in communication.”

He said this during the 4th DTFI meeting on Covid-19 vaccination drive held on Friday in the conference hall of the DMO here to discuss and review the Covid-19 vaccination drive and vaccine wastage, thereof.

Ligu opined that “all medical and ICDS departments should ensure 100 percent vaccination among doctors, nurses, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and become trendsetters.”

Earlier DMO Dr Komling Perme spoke on issues, like ways to improve vaccination drive in the district, verification of beneficiary through Adhaar authentication and AEFI reporting.

DRCHO Dr N Nitik presented a detailed PPT on the district performance of the vaccination drive.

All the stakeholders attended the meeting. (DIPRO)