Mein reviews status of transmission and distribution system

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reviewed the status of the ‘Comprehensive scheme for strengthening of transmission and distribution system in Arunachal Pradesh’ and said “we are seriously concerned for the strengthening of the transmission and distribution system in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Assuring full support from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to the executing agency, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), he said that transmission and distribution of power is vital for providing uninterrupted power supply across the state through a reliable grid connection.

He asked the PGCIL to expedite the implementation and complete the project ahead of the dateline issued by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. He also pressed for total coordination between the department of Power and executing agency, PGCIL.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed that this infrastructure-related project in the transmission line in the state will cover a distance of more than 4200 KM of 132/33 KV line with 124 substations.

He observed that the scheme implementation is not up to the mark and said it needs serious improvement.

He further informed that the Ministry of Power, Government of India has fixed the completion target for 41 elements, i.e., 21 substations and 20 transmission lines for 31st March 2021.

BS Jha, ED for Comprehensive Scheme for Transmission & Distribution of Arunachal Pradesh (PGCIL) and H R Bado, CE (Transmission, Planning & Monitoring Zone), Dept of Power presented the district-wise progress of the projects through PowerPoint presentation.

It was informed that the project with an original estimate cost of Rs 3199.45 Cr aims to construct 24 new sub-stations of 132/33 kv, 70 new sub-stations of 33/11 Kv and augmentation of 10 sub-stations of 132/33 Kv and 19 sub-stations of 33/11 Kv. The project is anticipated to be completed by December 2021.

In the meeting, issues regarding forest clearance, land acquisition, compensation and district wise issues were discussed with the respective deputy commissioners through video conferencing.

Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, Advisor to Minister (UD, Municipal Administration, Govt Estates & Town Planning), Kaling Moyong , PCCF, secretary (Land Management), chief engineers and superintending engineers of the Power department, special secretary (Monitoring) and officials of the PGCIL were also present in the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)