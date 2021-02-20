DC urges people to not believe in rumours following murder

ROING, 19 Feb: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo appealed to the people to not believe in rumours and disturb the peace and harmony of the district and neighbouring districts of Assam.

The DC made the appeal in the aftermath of the killing of a shopkeeper in Balek village.

A shopkeeper was shot dead in broad daylight Sunday last by one Tenkur Ngupok (22), leading to uproar in Assam due to misinformation and false rumours.

The DC said that the entire district is in a state of shock and grief and stands in solidarity with the family members of the victim. The villagers of Balek have also extended support in nabbing the culprit and in handing him over to the police, Damo said.

The arrest was made on the same day and the culprit is under custody. A case u/s 302 IPC R/W sec 27 (3) Arms Act has been registered against culprit and further investigation is underway, he further added.

The DC said the incident be viewed in an individual level and not involve the entire community of the district as the public of the district stands in support with the deceased and his family.

“The situation in the district is normal and peaceful and not what it is being made out to be by the media in Assam,” he added.

The DC assured that the administration and police department will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served to the victim and his family members under relevant section of the law.

A goodwill meeting with the business community was held to address the situation by local MLA Mutchu Mithi, wherein he assured all possible support and assistance from his end to the family of the deceased.

Mithi urged the business community that law should be allowed to take its own course.

He asked the DC and the SP to ensure that the justice is delivered.

SP JK Lego urged the business community to remain vigilant and inform police of any such incidence immediately.

Two minutes silence was also observed in respect of the deceased.

Besides the DC and SP, the meeting was attended by other administrative officers, representatives of CBOs, PRI members and the family of the deceased. (DIPRO)