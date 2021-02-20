Lossar bicycle ride challenge held at dirang

DIRANG, 19 Feb: The first Lossar Bicycle Ride Challenge 2021 was organized by West Kameng MTB Riders here on 17 February.

The competition was organized for children below 10 years and below 15 years. Ten senior riders also participated in it to encourage the young riders. The distance of the race was six kilometres for the children below 10 years while it was 12 kilometres for the children below 15 years.

The event was aimed at promoting cycling as competitive sport among the children and healthy physical activity for others.

In the U-15 category, Tashi Wangdi won the challenge with a timing of 39.05 minutes, while Sange Chewang (41.12 min) and Dawa Leki (44.18 min) came second and third, respectively.

In the U-10 category, Dorjee Tsering with timing of 24.08 minutes won the race, followed by Lobsang Phuntso (24.42 min) and Passang Tsering (25.02) in the second and third positions, respectively.

Fifteen children competed in the race, which was flagged off by West Kameng ZPC Rinchi Zomba Merakpa from the ADC Office junction here.