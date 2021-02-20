BSM, NITI Aayog hold webinar on role of teachers in NEP

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) and NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the state’s Department of Education, organized a webinar on ‘Teachers’ role in National Education Policy (NEP): Implementation awareness, orientation, challenges and responses’ on Friday.

Altogether 300 participants, including various DIET principals, teachers and task force for school education attended the webinar.

The webinar was chaired by Prof Tomo Riba from the Rajiv Gandhi University, while the keynote speaker of the webinar was BSM National Organising Secretary Mukul Kanitkar.

Kanitkar gave a detailed explanation about the different dimensions of the NEP-2020 like massification and difference in condition of states with respect to previous policies, multidisciplinary approach and new approach to nationalization.

He explained the 48 pages draft report prepared by the BSM, out of which maximum recommendations were approved by the government of India in the NEP 2020.

He also encouraged for higher education in Arunachal in native languages like Nyshi, Apatani or any other indigenous languages.

Prof Riba spoke on the need for holistic development, development of complex problem-solving skills, and creative thinking to reduce unemployment problems in Arunachal Pradesh.

He reiterated the importance of teachers in implementation of the NEP 2020 on the ground level, and educational issues and concerns.

BSM co-cordinator and NIT Assistant Professor, Dr Koj Sombyo spoke on the role of track leaders in the breakout session, while BSM state coordinator and NIT Assistant Professor Dr Ralli Sangno highlighted the objectives and activities of BSM.