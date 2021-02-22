Governor confers state awards

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor BD Mishra on 20 February conferred the state awards, including Arunachal Ratna and gold and silver medals, on meritorious persons in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Late major Ralengnao Bob Khathing – an awardee of the Padma Shree and the Military Cross in World War 2 – was conferred the highest state award of Arunachal, the Arunachal Ratna, posthumously for his services to the people of Tawang district. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs, a gold medal and a roll of honour.

John Khathing, the eldest son of major Bob Khathing, received the award.

Gold medals were awarded to 23 best performing persons from different walks of life, including administrators, police officers, social workers, and artists, for their outstanding work. Silver medals were awarded to 29 persons for their excellent performance.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona were present on the occasion.

The governor also released a book titled 100 Birds around Itanagar, authored by IPS officer Harshavardhan Mandava and Bengia Mrinal. (Raj Bhavan)