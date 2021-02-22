Nyishi folktales book released

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Dojang Napong, a book containing classic Nyishi folktales and fables, was released by Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of the Statehood Day at IG Park here on Saturday.

The book is a collection of 13 enchanting folktales and fables of Arunachal, retold by Pudom Taku and Pumu Taku.

Written in a simple language, the book plunges into the mythical world of Arunachal and transports the reader to an adventurous time on earth where one could find talking birds and animals, terrifying giants and horrifying shapes-shifters.

From talks of nature to themes like trust and betrayals – all these aspects are encapsulated in the fables. The book also contains exciting pictures depicting the tribal lifestyle.

This book also illustrates the relation between animals, humans and the spirits from the other realm of the universe, with morals in terms of humans and the environment.

The author of the book, Podum Taku said, “It is unfortunate to see that our youths are not paying keen interest in learning their own folktales. This initiative is an effort to motivate and encourage youths to write books and try to introduce the rich culture and tradition of the state to the rest of the world.”

The book’s cover is designed by Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno and talented young artist Judi Bagang. Judi Bagang and Jackie Bodo are the illustrators.