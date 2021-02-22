Kapu gets plate machine

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Kapu block ZPM Wiram Matey inaugurated an arecanut leaf disposal plate-making machine in Noksa in Tirap district. The project was sponsored by the NERCORMP.

Matey lauded the NERCORMP for having sponsored the machine, and urged the villagers to “take maximum profit for income generation.”

NERCORMP District Project Director Ruzing Bellai encouraged the villagers to be self-dependent by making use of the machine, and to give more importance to agriculture and horticulture.

Noksa chief Dungwang Lowang thanked the NERCORMP for helping the villagers by providing the machine.