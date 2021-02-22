Rina hydel in need of repair, threatens village

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: The Rina mini hydel power station, with an installed capacity of 2,100 kw, commissioned in 2008, if not repaired soon will be a threat to the village, said Rina-Hipo segment Gram Panchayat Chairperson Mardo Rina, and asked the government to sanction fund for the station which was damaged in September 2020 and the year before.

The department stated that civil structures of the plant were damaged by a landslide caused by a cloudburst in the area.

The plant, which is in the village, also poses a threat to the village if not repaired early, Rina said.

The 2020 landslides led to destruction of the newly constructed downstream apron of diversion, the water intake structure, the fore-bay tank, and the retaining wall of the powerhouse.

The department had already written to the government for funds for repairing all segments of the plant.

Rina said that, if the plant is not repaired before the monsoon season, it will have to be shut down for the safety of the villagers, and thus deprive Lower Siang and Siang districts of power.

He further said that three elected representatives – Ninong Ering, Kento Rina and Kaling Moyong – had already written to the power department for repair of the plant last year.