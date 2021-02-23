APSCW organizes legal awareness prog

MECHUKA, 22 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) organized a legal awareness programme here in Shi-Yomi district on 21 February.

Addressing the gathering, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said that certain traditional practices in the society, such as child and early marriage, preference for male child, polygamy, dowry, widow remarriage, denial of inheritance rights to women, etc, are discriminatory in nature and should be done away with.

“The society cannot progress unless women are given equal rights and treated at par with men, and women should know their rights and empowerment as enshrined under various acts enacted for women,” she said.

Techi also highlighted the various recommendations made by the commission to the state government, pertaining to compulsory registration of marriage, 50 percent reservation for women in the legislative assembly, 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, free and compulsory education of female students till graduation, etc.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai dwelt on the powers, rules and functions of the APSCW, and the ways for women to avail their rights and benefits.

Legal advisor Karmu Chotton highlighted various crimes committed against women, such as rape, domestic violence, dowry, etc, and apprised the women of how to avail legal aid.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Heyomai Tawsik and member Hoksum Ori also interacted with the women of the district on several issues.

Among others, Mechuka CO Dr Honjon Perme, HoDs, GBs, members of the Women Welfare Society, SHG members, and students of Mechuka took part in the programme. (DIPRO)