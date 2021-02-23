Priests’ assn seeks creation of dist bodies

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Abo-Taru Nibu-Nijik Boos (Priest) Welfare Association (AAPAANWA) has written to the director of indigenous affairs (DIA), requesting that the office direct all the 25 districts of the state to create new executive bodies of the AAPAANWA and submit the selection list to the AAPAANWA president.

In its letter, the AAPAANWA informed that a meeting was held on 16 February under AAPAANWA president Hari Taro regarding the creation of new executive members in all 25 districts “as per the five-year tenure bye-law of the AAPAANWA.”

As per the bye-law, the president, vice president, general secretary and assistant general secretary should be nyibus (priests) and the rest of the posts may be filled up by nyikyok and boos (priests’ assistants).

The selection of the members would be held in consultation with the DC, the DIA and the state AAPAANWA, it said.