Contractor accuses AE of nepotism

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Claiming that M/s YL Enterprise falsified documents to win the tender for the construction of the road from Moya to Ambam village via Chami (15 kms), one Likha Rajnik, who was also one of the bidders, during a press conference on Monday demanded that the authority blacklist YL Enterprise.

Rajnik claimed that the proprietor of the firm, Lishi Yakum, is the wife of Yazali PWD Assistant Engineer (AE) Lishi Oye. He alleged that the work was awarded by the engineer to his own wife when he was posted in Yazali, thus misusing his position and power.

“The firm has been awarded many government works on various occasions, and the proprietor of the firm

has falsely declared that there is no gazetted officer in her family,” Rajnik said.

“According to the documents accessed through RTI, it clearly indicates that the proprietor of M/s YL Enterprise is the wife of AE Lishi Oye,” Rajnik said, adding that the AE violated the tender norms by awarding the work to his own wife.

According to the norm, any kith or kin of a government officer is debarred from participating in the tender process, Rajnik said.

“The affidavit documents submitted by M/s YL Enterprise during the bidding revealed that the proprietor has no kith and kin relation in the PWD division, Yazali,” he added.

Rajnik also claimed that the trading license of M/s YL Enterprise was issued by the IMC, Naharlagun, which also violated the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurship and Professional (Incentive, Development and Promotional) Act.

Rajnik urged the PWD chief engineer to inquire into the whole episode and initiate departmental inquiry against the AE.