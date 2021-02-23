Gulfood 2021 continues to attract visitors

DUBAI, 22 Feb: The Gulfood 2021 event here in the United Arab Emirates continued to attract a large number of international business delegates and visitors on Monday.

Arunachal is one of the only three states of India participating in this international event. It has set up its own stall, showcasing some of its agri/horti value-added products.

The Consul General of India in the UAE, Dr Aman Puri visited the stall of Arunachal on Monday.

The second day’s event was marked by a series of B2B meetings between delegates of Arunachal and big companies dealing with fruits, vegetables and their value- added products.

“Some of the biggest companies in the UAE, like LULU, EELAFF etc, have shown keen interest in large cardamom, ginger, king chilli, turmeric, organic green tea, black rice, etc, from Arunachal Pradesh,” Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board CEO Okit Palling informed in a release.

Agriculture & Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng said “the state’s youths need to involve themselves in food processing and value addition activities in order to find a place in the international markets. The unemployed youths and local entrepreneurs must replace outside middlemen and try to take their place and promote local products and solve unemployment in the state through agriculture and horticulture activities.”