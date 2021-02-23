Rebia inaugurates CHC bldg, geothermal system

KIMIN, 22 Feb: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia inaugurated the newly constructed RCC building of the community health centre (CHC) here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

The CHC, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crores under the SIDF, has been constructed by the Doimukh PWD. Its solar powered geothermal-based heating and cooling system has been funded by the science and technology department at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakhs, and implemented by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) with technology provided by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

Rebia inaugurated both the projects in the presence of Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, APSCST Chairman Bamang Mangha, and a host of dignitaries.

Addressing a public function, Rebia said that the new CHC along with the geothermal power system for heating and cooling are assets for the state, and urged the people to protect them.

He urged the officials and officers to work as a team, so that works and schemes are implemented practically and used for the service of people.

Referring to a memorandum submitted by the medical department, Rebia said he would request the health minister and the health department “to process for residential accommodation of medical staff in Kimin,” and assured to provide a transformer to the medical department.

Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak said that Arunachal, in its attempt to adapt to the fast-growing technology, has implemented the geothermal-based heating and cooling system – a pilot project jointly implemented by the APSCST and TERI at the CHC here.

“This system facilitates both heating and cooling while saving about 30 percent energy, without causing harm to the atmosphere,” he said.

APSCST Chairman Bamang Mangha also spoke.