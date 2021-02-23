PAA reiterates demand for separate job quota for meritorious para athletes

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) on Monday reiterated its demand for a separate job quota for meritorious para sportspersons of the state.

A team of the PAA, led by its secretary-general Techi Sonu on Monday met Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Byabang Taj at his office in Chimpu and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The delegation demanded recognition of meritorious differently-abled sportspersons. It also demanded provision of additional facilities in the existing sports facilities for para athletes, provision of coaches for the divyangjans, and fund for organizing annual events.

