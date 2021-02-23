Road safety prog concludes

YUPIA, 22 Feb: The final leg of the Sheep Society’s awareness programme on ‘Road safety and advocacy’ was held near here at Holy Kidz Public School on 18 February.

Funded by the road transport & highways ministry, the programme witnessed the participation of 120 beneficiaries during all the legs of the event.

DDUGKY TOT/lecturer Swapan Mitra spoke on various road safety measures.

A puppet show was also held for students on the theme, ‘I promise’.

As part of the programme, an essay writing competition was also conducted at Model English School, Itanagar, on the topic: ‘Awareness on road safety’.

Moni Riba of Class 10 and Mercy Nalo of Class 9 secured the first and second position, respectively. They were awarded cash prize of Rs 1,000 and 500, respectively.