Parkour, free-running competition held

Staff Reporter

LEKHI, 22 Feb: The first ever national parkour and free-running competition, ‘Jump Arunachal 2021’, concluded here on Monday.

The event was organized by Kreeda Bharati, Arunachal Pradesh.

Participants from seven states took part in the competition. In the style category, Sanjay Kumar of Karnataka secured the first position, followed by Joseph (Mizoram) and Nongseng (Arunachal).

In the speed category, Sagar Londhe of Maharashtra secured the first position, followed by Nirmal Das (Assam) and Nongseng (Arunachal). Sanjay Kumar of Karnataka won the best trick award.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Kreeda Bharati Arunachal president Takam Tatung informed that “the motive of the organization is character- and nation-building through sports.”

“Kreeda Bharati will work to promote sports and sporting talents. This is the first event organized by us in the state. We are happy to see participants from so many states of India,” said Tatung.

He also informed that parkour and free-running is a new kind of sport. “This sport is popular across the world. The youths should take up this kind of sport to keep themselves away from alcohol and drug abuse. Besides keeping them physically fit, it is going to be an added bonus while competing for a job in the military and the police,” added Tatung.

Inaugurating the sporting event, Additional Education Secretary and TCL Director Ranphoa Ngowa shared his own experience of how he benefited from sports.

“As a student, I played several sports, not only to win the games but also to remain fit and fine,” he said. The additional secretary urged the participants to dream big and take advantage of the facilities provided by the state government.

“The state government has given an opportunity to the meritorious sportspersons in their respective disciplines. Today, many of them are living their lives with dignity,” Ngowa said.

He also expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among youths, and urged everyone to remain alert and keep away from drugs.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj and AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai attended the closing event. The duo gave away prizes and certificates to the winners.

Participants representing Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Arunachal, along with a judge from Maharashtra attended the event. The participants took part in disciplines which included style run, speed run, parkour jam, wall jump, skating, style jumping, etc.