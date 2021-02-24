Richi FC win Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Football Tournament

JOLLANG, 23 Feb: Richi FC won the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Football Tournament after beating Daami Happa FC by 3-1 goals in the final played in Jollang on Tuesday.

Tagru Mama scored all three goals for Richi FC – one in the first half and two in the second.

Tarh Taram scored the only goal for Daami FC in the early minutes of the second half.

Itanagar Police Station OC Simi Phassang, who witnessed the match, spoke about the benefits of playing sports to stay physically fit and healthy.

He advised the players to strive for excellence in their chosen disciplines, so that they can participate at the state, national and international levels in the future.

Organizing secretary Byabang Moshi also spoke.