Gadkari inaugurates khadi centre in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 Feb: Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari on Monday virtually inaugurated the Eri Silk Khadi Cluster Centre in Oyan village in East Siang district, along with 52 other khadi-based cluster centres across the country, from New Delhi.

The cluster centres under the MSME have been set up under the state fund for regeneration of traditional industries (SFURTI).

The MSME ministry has been implementing its SFURTI scheme for upgrading the traditional handloom and handicrafts and agro processing industries in the northeastern states, including Arunachal.

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, is the nodal agency and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) is the technical agency.

The project in East Siang has been implemented by Oyan-based NGO Lisang Donyi Welfare Society. The NGO has developed silk weaving and designing units for production of eri silk cloths and finished products of handloom garments, thereby facilitating rural artisans in increasing their production through a common facilitation centre.