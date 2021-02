14 wushu players to represent Arunachal at Nat’l Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) has selected a 14-member team, including an official, for the 29th Senior National Wushu Championship (men and women) to be held at Chandigarh University in Mohali from 25 February to 2 March.

The players are (men) Bamang Ampa, Tai Kaya, Tamchi Kaha, Dunik Rama, Likha Tadh, Bangram Tungi and Kishen Chetia; (women) Meme Tallang, Onilu Tega, Soni Beyong, Mepung Lamgu, Nyeman Wangsu and Jimiri Lamgu, informed AAPWA president Toko Teki.

Techi Juna is the team coach.