The ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the proposed ITI in Bana in East Kameng district was performed and construction work started on 24 February. Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Director Subu Tabin, RWD EE Marto Riba, Bana ZPM Mije Degio, Bana BDO Rakham Langdo and others attended the event. The foundation stone of the ITI had been laid by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 11 January.

– Radhe Natung