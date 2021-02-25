100 players trained on basic Kudo rules

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: More than 100 players were given training on basic Kudo rules, techniques, belt grading, etc, during a three-day training programme-cum-seminar organized by the Arunachal Kudo Association (AKA) at the CSP Club near IG Park here from 21 February.

Eighteen senior players also underwent coaching and refereeing training.

The training and the seminar were conducted by the KIFI Association-International Federation India national president Hanshi Mehul Vora, KIFI national treasurer Hanshi Jasmine Makwana and national seminar in-charge Shihan Vipul Suru, AKA president Charu Govin informed in a release.

He also said that the national federation has assured to provide every possible help to the association in promoting the sport in the state.

“The national president has assured to conduct national level games in the state in the days to come, and even the Akshay Kumar International Tournament can be held in the future if the sport gets good response in the state,” the release said.

The national federation is headed by Bollywood superstar Hanshi Akshay Kumar.