Agricultural custom hiring centre inaugurated

AALO, 24 Feb: An agricultural custom hiring centre (CHC) at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in West Siang district was inaugurated by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR Research Complex Joint Director Dr H Kalita on Wednesday.

West Siang KVK HoD Dr Moloy S Baruah informed that presently a power tiller, a tractor, a row marker, seed sowing equipment, threshers, power-operated paddy harvester, etc, are being kept in the CHC, “which can be hired by farmers by paying a very minimum amount fixed by the office.”

A tree plantation programme was also conducted in the KVK instructional farm in Bam, during which valuable plants like Delonix regia species and fruit trees like olive trees (Olea europaea), etc, were planted.

The joint director commended the efforts of the ICAR research complex, the staff of the West Siang KVK, and senior technician Bommo Basar for “making the programme meaningful and successful.”