Training prog on energy conservation held

TAWANG, 24 Feb: A training programme for heads of offices on the use of electric vehicles for cleaner and greener environment, star labelling, energy conservation and building code was conducted here on Wednesday.

Kishan Khatri from Design 2occupancy Services briefed the officers present on the benefits of electric vehicles and the national electric mobility mission plan, 2013.

He informed that the Centre has selected Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim for installation of charging points for electric vehicles.

“These vehicles are environment-friendly, causing zero emission, and are more efficient compared to IC engine vehicles due to its energy security and low fuel cost,” Khatri said.

He later briefed the officers on the importance of star labelling of electrical appliances and the energy conservation building code.

The training programme was conducted in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency. (DIPRO)